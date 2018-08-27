Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $107.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $422.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.83 million to $425.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $417.59 million to $440.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 433,362 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $645.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Victory Capital declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

