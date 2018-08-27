Brokerages Expect Transocean LTD (RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.98 Million

Analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce $783.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.20 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,732,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,180. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

