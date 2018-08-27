Brokerages Expect Tesla Inc (TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.62 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Tesla reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $19.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.58 billion to $30.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.54.

TSLA stock opened at $322.82 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 23.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tesla by 48.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

