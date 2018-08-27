Brokerages Expect STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $4.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. STONECASTLE Fin/COM posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will report full-year sales of $17.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 million to $17.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $19.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STONECASTLE Fin/COM.

Get STONECASTLE Fin/COM alerts:

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.47 on Monday. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in STONECASTLE Fin/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.