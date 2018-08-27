Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair lowered Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 105.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 590,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

