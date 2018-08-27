Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $100,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $378,854. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 67.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 305,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 129,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,191. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

