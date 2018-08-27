Brokerages Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Methode Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,273,000 after purchasing an additional 423,578 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 637,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 875,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

