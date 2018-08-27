Brokerages Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Methode Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,273,000 after purchasing an additional 423,578 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 637,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 875,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply