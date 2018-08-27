Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.56). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.63% and a negative net margin of 276.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -2.34. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

