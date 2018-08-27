Brokerages Anticipate Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.77 Million

Analysts predict that Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) will announce $170.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.47 million and the highest is $175.85 million. Sodastream International reported sales of $139.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year sales of $674.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.26 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $732.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $738.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sodastream International.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SODA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 target price on Sodastream International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SODA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,978. Sodastream International has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 586,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 873.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

