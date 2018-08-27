Brokerages Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.19). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,501. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 3.29.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

