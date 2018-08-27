BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 21,289 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Progressive by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 8,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,103 shares of company stock worth $6,837,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

