BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $21.61 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 33.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,019.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

