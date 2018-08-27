British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,787,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 964.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 342,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after buying an additional 310,165 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 23,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $224.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

