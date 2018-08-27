British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,604 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

