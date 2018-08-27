British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 145,849 Saia Inc (SAIA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.57% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 271.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.78. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.