BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,967 Shares of Knoll Inc (KNL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Knoll were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,178,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,173,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knoll by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth about $36,503,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 993,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 520,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $42,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knoll has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

