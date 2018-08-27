BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,127 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,651,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 462,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,113,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253,146 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,779,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Spector sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $130,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $875,402. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.81 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

