BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 114.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.