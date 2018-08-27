Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 326.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,652 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $8,559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

