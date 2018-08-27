BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,393 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,230,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $7,454,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $4,307,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 181.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.