BlackRock Inc. Has $1.89 Billion Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,201,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $1,893,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 50.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $109.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

