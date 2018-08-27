Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

