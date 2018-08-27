Blackmoon Market Capitalization Reaches $7.95 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Qryptos and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $338,290.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,917,544 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Qryptos, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

