BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Director Sells $123,699.40 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $123,699.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $25.48 on Monday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 0.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,410,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

