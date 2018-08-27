Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,479,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

