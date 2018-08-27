BidaskClub Upgrades Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,414 shares of company stock worth $7,566,879. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

