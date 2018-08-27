BidaskClub Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $172,440.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $258,734. 26.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 810,358 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

