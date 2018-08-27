BidaskClub Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total bought 50,856,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $83,404,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 468,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 673,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,723,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.