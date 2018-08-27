BidaskClub Downgrades Opus Bank (OPB) to Hold

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.
Shares of OPB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 162,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opus Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 218,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter worth $9,428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.