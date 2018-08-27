BidaskClub Downgrades Opus Bank (OPB) to Hold

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of OPB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 162,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opus Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 218,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter worth $9,428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

