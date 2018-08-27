BidaskClub Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to Sell

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of ETFC opened at $58.80 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after buying an additional 836,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

