BGC Partners (BGCP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director William J. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 35.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

