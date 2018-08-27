Berry Petroleum (BRY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRY. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:BRY opened at $15.46 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.00.

In other Berry Petroleum news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,795,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

