Berry Petroleum (BRY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRY. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.
NYSE:BRY opened at $15.46 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.00.
About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
