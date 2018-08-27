Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Halfords Group (HFD)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 365 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 365 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 370.08 ($4.73).

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.16) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 380.50 ($4.86).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

