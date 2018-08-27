Belden Inc. (BDC) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $41,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 392.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,038,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Belden by 929.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 773,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Belden by 22.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,398,000 after buying an additional 709,076 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Belden by 103.0% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Belden by 4,492.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 167,022 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

