Barr E S & Co. Purchases Shares of 147,700 MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $378,854. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

