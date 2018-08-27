Barr E S & Co. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of CarMax worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $198,000.

KMX stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 8,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $645,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,155 shares in the company, valued at $539,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

