Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €44.79 ($50.90) on Thursday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

