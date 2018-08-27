Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €44.79 ($50.90) on Thursday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

