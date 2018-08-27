Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Energen Co. (EGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energen were worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGN. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Energen alerts:

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 225,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Williams Capital set a $79.00 target price on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Shares of EGN stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. Energen Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. equities analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.