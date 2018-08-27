Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $81,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,450,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Bank of America raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

