Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $86,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $208,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $201,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,153,968.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,462,299 shares in the company, valued at $224,668,582.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $39,507,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,783,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,778,086 shares of company stock worth $303,991,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

