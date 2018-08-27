Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.5797630152051 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

