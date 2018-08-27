Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $24,159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $19,533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,015,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,051 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $143,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $74.73 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.