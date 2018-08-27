Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total transaction of $3,088,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,773,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $31,914,331. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,905.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $929.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,925.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,942.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

