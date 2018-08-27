B. Riley Lowers L Brands (LB) Price Target to $44.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.59.

NYSE:LB opened at $27.62 on Thursday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.04%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

