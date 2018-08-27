Avis Budget Group (CAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,525,000 after buying an additional 330,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after purchasing an additional 396,831 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 102,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

