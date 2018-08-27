Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,942 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

