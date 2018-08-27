AutoNation (AN) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of AN opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $1,629,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,865 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,891,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 280.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,429 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

