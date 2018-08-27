Autodesk (ADSK) PT Raised to $170.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Griffin Securities from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.63.

Autodesk stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,537 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $146,374,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5,008.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,699 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248,332.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 993,329 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

