AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Insider Purchases C$249,547.25 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) insider Michael Rawluk purchased 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,547.25.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$12.45 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACQ. AltaCorp Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$29.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cormark lowered AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

