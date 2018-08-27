AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Insider Purchases C$249,547.25 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) insider Michael Rawluk purchased 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,547.25.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$12.45 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
