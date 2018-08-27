Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 510 ($6.52) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 435 ($5.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.14) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 413.21 ($5.28).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 455 ($5.82) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

